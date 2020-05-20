??Elizabeth J. "Betty" Konczal; age 86 of Oxford. Passed away May 10, 2020 after a brief illness attributed to COVID-19; Beloved wife of Conrad Konczal who preceded her in death May 7, 2015. Loving mother of Joseph (Debbie), Michael (Sue), Teresa, and Paula (Steven); grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three; dear sister of Robert, Fred, Paul (Patricia), William (Deb), and the late George Ruge; sister-in-law of Roger, Gary, and the late Arnold (Betty). She was a teacher and substitute teacher in Oxford and at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Lake Orion for many years, and was also a homemaker. She took great joy in her children and grandchildren, enjoyed sewing, had a sweet tooth but never gained weight, was kind to everyone, and drank coffee by the barrel. A memorial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at a future date. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lake Orion and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.



