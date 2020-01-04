|
|
REICHERT, Elizabeth “Betty” Jean, age 97, lifetime resident of Rochester, Michigan passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born in Rochester, Michigan on October 26, 1922 to Vida and Roy Whims. Betty graduated from Rochester High School and while growing up loved to help her dad on the farm. Aside from being a housewife, she also worked 10 years at Rochester Packing with her husband George B. Reichert. Betty was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and helped with the women’s society there. She was preceded in death by her husband George B Reichert; and her siblings, Leslie (Beva) Whims and Lois Mae (Wayne) Lovell. Betty is survived by her children, James R. Reichert and George H. (Cindy) Reichert; her grandchildren, Jackie (Chris) Hatch, Micki (Carl) Taylor, Jodi (Jake) Saylor, James D. (Joy) Reichert, and Bradley G. (Katy) Reichert; and her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Morgann Saylor, Antonio and Isabella Reichert, Colton, Prescot, and Liberty Reichert, Lexi Taylor, and CJ Hatch. Funeral Service will be held 1 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo St., Rochester, MI. Rev. David Eardley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at Mt. Avon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 5, 2020