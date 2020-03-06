|
|
of Waterford; March 2, 2020; age 82; wife of George; mother of Glenn (Donna) Preidis, James (Tammy) Preidis & Rebecca (late David) McKinstry; stepmother of Bryan Stephens, Charles (Kristen) Beltz & Theresa (Marc) Davis; many grandchildren & great grandchildren; preceded in death by parents Harold & Alice Kathleen Hammond and sister Margaret Hammond. Elizabeth “Liz” was an occupational therapist at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Memorial service Thursday, March 12th at 11:00am at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Waterford with visiting at the church at 10:00am. Private inurnment Christ Church of Detroit. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn or St. Andrew Episcopal Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020