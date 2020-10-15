Elizabeth McDonald

McDonald, Elizabeth "Liz" – age 86, passed away, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Belmar Oakland. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband, Charlie McDonald; children, Sharon (Bertram) Garner, Michael (CaSandra) McDonald, Beth (Kylo Jones) McDonald and Melissa McDonald; grandchildren, Micah, Charles, Justin, Cierra, Kierra, Courtney, Taylor, Kylo and Coreyion; sisters, Lucy Barnard and Marie Lightfoot; and a host of other relatives. Family hour 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Friends and Pallbearers will gather at the funeral home at 10:30 AM Wednesday. Mrs. McDonald will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12:00PM - 6:00PM Tuesday.



