PIETRZAK, ELIZABETH “BETTY”, 95, of Waterford, passed away February 7, 2020. Born in Linton, North Dakota, daughter of the late Anton and Margaret Dietz ; wife of the late John S. Pietrzak; mother of Linda Pietrzak, Georgina Pietrzak and Charlotte (Roger) Burckhardt; grandmother of Dr. Rachel Burckhardt (Dr. Theodoric Mattes). Funeral Mass Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church (5495 Dixie Hwy. 48329). Instate 9:30 a.m. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw, 48329). Rosary at 7 p.m.. To post a condolence visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 14, 2020