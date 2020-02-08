The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pietrzak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Pietrzak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Pietrzak Obituary
PIETRZAK, ELIZABETH “BETTY”, 95, of Waterford, passed away February 7, 2020. Born in Linton, North Dakota, daughter of the late Anton and Margaret Dietz ; wife of the late John S. Pietrzak; mother of Linda Pietrzak, Georgina Pietrzak and Charlotte (Roger) Burckhardt; grandmother of Dr. Rachel Burckhardt (Dr. Theodoric Mattes). Funeral Mass Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church (5495 Dixie Hwy. 48329). Instate 9:30 a.m. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw, 48329). Rosary at 7 p.m.. To post a condolence visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -