SAWYERS, ELIZABETH R. of Waterford, went to be with the Lord, July 12, 2019 at 86 years of age. Loving wife of John for 61 years; dear mother of John (Jane) Sawyers, Jean Fochesato, and Julie (Bryan) Winning; grandmother of Katie, Andrew, Anna, Vincent, and Chad; sister of the late Herbert Rodgers, Jr. Liz was a very active and involved in life, always serving and caring for others. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church, director of Central Day Nursery for over 40 years; trustee; member of the Memorial Garden and Luncheon committees. As a former home economics teacher, she enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, and traveling. Her warm, loving, and generous smile will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and church. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Rd, Waterford. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends Monday 3 to 8 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019