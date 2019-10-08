|
|
HOMANT, ELIZABETH TONIA “Betty”, age 86, passed away September 25, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1932 in Peoria, Illinois to Peter and Clara Holzinger. She married Roland Eugene Homant in October of 1954 and he preceded her in death in November 1998. Betty worked as an RN at Lapeer Regional Hospital for twenty years and was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved crafts and enjoyed ceramics, knitting, and quilting and was always making something for friends or family. She was a strong woman who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She dedicated her life to them and to helping out in her community and at church. Betty is survived by her children Dennis (Tatiana) Homant, Timothy (Martha) Homant, Annette (Rick) Victory, and Danielle (Steven) Mildge. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason Homant, Jared Homant, Morgan Victory, Dmitri Mildge, and Sabine Mildge. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning October 19, 2019 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 825 S. Ortonville Rd. Ortonville, MI 48442. The mass begins at 10 a.m. with a processional to Mount Pleasant Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Following the committal service Danielle and Steven Mildge invite guests to come to their residence 15393 Oak Hollow Drive, Holly, Michigan 48442 for a luncheon in honor of Elizabeth. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 13, 2019