|
|
Ella R. Jones, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital. Family will be at the Word Of Faith International Christian Center 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Mi. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Mrs Jones will lie instate in the Chapel Of Cobb's Funeral Home, 151 Orchard Lake, Pontiac MI and may be viewed from 12-8 p.m. Tuesday August 20, 2019.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 20, 2019