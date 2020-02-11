|
of Clarkston; Feb 10, 2020; age 86; preceded in death by husband of 67 years Richard “Dick”; mother of Carolyn (Mike) Vassau, Gale (Ken) Wilinski, Charles (Karen) Jorgensen & Susan (Sam) Brokaw; 12 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren; sister of Joyce O’Brien. Nora worked with her husband at Hod’s Radio & TV, Pontiac. She was an active member of Pontiac Jaycee Auxillary, MI Jr Miss Pageant & Pontiac Area United Fund. Nora traveled as a chaperone with the winner of the MI Jr Miss Pageant around the state & to the America’s Jr Miss Pageant in Mobile, AL for many years. She was featured in 1968 in the Outstanding Young Women of America Publication. Nora was also a volunteer at Pontiac General Hospital & a member of Pontiac Elks Ladies Club. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Saturday, Feb 15th at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army or Children’s Tumor Foundation. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 12, 2020