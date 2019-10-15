The Oakland Press Obituaries
Elwin HALE
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
of Waterville, Ohio formerly of Clarkston, MI. Passed away October 13, 2019. Age 92. Preceded in death by his parents Harry L. and Alma W. Hale, first wife Delores and daughter Karen (Ray) Neubeck. Loving husband of Willa Hale. Father of Jackie (Ron) Stout and Richard (Pam) Hale. Step Father of Ron (Chris) Tabor, Steve (Gloria) Tabor, Brenda (Mace) Odneal, Melissa (Dennis) Smith. Also survived by 20 Grandchildren, 18, Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Al was a WWII Army Veteran, National Guard Retiree, Past President of Pontiac 1230 Eagles Org and he retired from General Motors. Al loved playing organ, accordion, fishing, hunting, collecting coins, gardening and ushering at Church. Friends may visit on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11:30 am until time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 17, 2019
