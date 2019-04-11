The Oakland Press Obituaries
Emily BERGER
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI
Emily Lynn BERGER Obituary
of Clarkston; entered eternal life April 10, 2019. Age 5. Loving daughter of Jennifer and Patrick. Beloved sister of Lilly and Lucy. Granddaughter of Rhonda and Dennis Zezula and Helen Berger. Great granddaughter of Kathryn and the late Carol Duncan. Cousin of Jasmine and Noah Morgan. Great niece of Jim and Carol Roberts, Chris and Kim Roberts and Phil Duncan. Preceded in death by her grandfather Lonnie Morgan and aunt Misty Morgan. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Funeral Service Saturday 3 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Saturday 1 pm until time of the service. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 12, 2019
