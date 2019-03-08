The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
EMILY MARIE SCHUBERT

EMILY MARIE SCHUBERT Obituary
SCHUBERT, EMILY MARIE (Baby Girl Blair) of Linden, formerly of Pontiac; Went home to be with God and receive her wings on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 16; Loving daughter of Jason and Rachel (McIninch) Schubert; Beloved sister of Jordan, Toby and Ryan. Cherished granddaughter of William and the late Maureen “Sam” McIninch and William and Karen Schubert. Niece of Christopher and Eric McIninch, Vicki (Keith) Edwards, and Jeff Schubert. The family would like to especially thank Emily’s wonderful nursing staff: Mary, Carol, Helga, Marilyn and Matt. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Linden Free Methodist Church, 13274 Linden Road, Linden. Officiating Pastor Bill Moull. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2019
