Soderwall, ""Ole"" Erhart Ragnvald, Age 76 of Clarkston. Passed peacefully on January 9, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Darlene. Dear father of Todd (JoAnne) and Brad (Julie) Soderwall. Beloved Poppy to grandchildren Jack, Shane, Sophie, William, and Stella. Memorial service Friday, January 17, 2020, at noon at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Suggested memorials to the Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 14, 2020