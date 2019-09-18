Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ Church
Cranbrook, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church
Cranbrook, MI
Eric A. Wiltshire, of Clarkston Mich., passed away August 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Eric Attended U of M where he met and married Marcia (LaSage, Deceased) in 1951. He is survived by his 3 daughters; Susan Popelier-Howard, Brenda McIntosh, Lindsay Tobin and his sister Brenda Thomas. Grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 13. Funeral Service at Christ Church Cranbrook September 27at 10 a.m., visitation at 9 a.m. in Guild Hall at church prior to Service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 22, 2019
