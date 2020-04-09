|
Eric Leslie Andrew Briggs, 48, passed away Wednesday, April 08, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter, SC. Born December 5, 1971, in Rochester, Michigan, he was a son of Doris A. Lindgren Briggs and the late Rev. Ronald J. Briggs. Survivors include his mother of Sumter; four siblings, Ronald M. Briggs, Mark A. Briggs, Carrie L. Briggs, and Heidi DeGrazio all of Sumter; special nephews, Anthony DeGrazio and Vincent DeGrazio whom he considers his boys; nieces, Autumn Briggs, Amber Briggs, Heather Briggs, and Danyelle Briggs; nephew, Andrew Briggs; and his special canine companion, Jenna. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Burial will be at a later date in Michigan. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 10, 2020