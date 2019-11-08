|
|
Eric Ernst passed away October 14, 2019 at his home in Henderson Nevada, with his wife Diane by his side. Eric was born June 2, 1952 (67) in Pontiac MI. He was the son of the late Stephan Ernst and the late Patricia (Doyle) Ernst. Eric is a graduate of Oakland University earning two degrees, economics and business management. The day of Eric's commencements Eric left to work for Bob Seger. He worked his way up to lights and soundboard. Two of his greatest memories were writing Bob's set list and announcing him to the stage. After fifteen years in the music industry Eric moved back home to work at Ernst Greenhouse. When he took it over the greenhouse went to the next level. Ernst Greenhouse was known throughout Oakland County and the Oakland County farmers market. His flowers were outstanding. At age 52 Eric was treated for head and neck cancer. Although in remission he worked five more years. Then he retired to Henderson Nevada. In retirement his new passion was traveling to Colombia. Eric is survived by his wife Diane Ernst of 32 years. His brothers and sisters Stephanie Hoskins, Cathy Ernst, Jeff Ernst (Rhonda), Steve Ernst (Amy). Brother-in-law Robert Miedlar, sister-in-law Marilynn Miedlar, nieces and nephews Erica Smith (Jeremy), Ryan Ernst, Jake Ernst (Jenn), Beki Hunter, and Ian Miedlar and great-neices and nephews Lily, Emma, Kyle, and Julian.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019