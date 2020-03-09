|
of Waterford; March 7, 2020; age 51; Loving husband of the late Lisa; Beloved son of Claralee (Robert) Dozier and Trueman (Carolyn) Lamphere; Dear brother of the late Heather Lamphere, Craig Lamphere and Sam Dozier; Step-father of Sean, Drew and Morgan. Loving friend of Melissa Henry; Dear friend of James Tippin, Jimmy Madill and Tom Lamphere, who he so enjoyed traveling to many baseball parks with. Also cherished by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and his cat Tampa; Mr. Lamphere was employed with Security Fence and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Pontiac Eagles Lodge and Shooters Golf League. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . The family would appreciate it if you would wear your favorite sports jersey to the funeral. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 11, 2020