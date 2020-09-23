41, of Clarkston, died unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020 at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. The daughter of P. Stephen and Deborah (Veal) Oglenski, she was born July 22, 1979 in Bad Axe, Michigan. She graduated from the Harbor Beach High School and Alma College. She married Kristopher Modrzynski on August 11, 2001 in the Alma College chapel. She began her career at Doner Detroit, later moving to Doner Cleveland. Following her time at Doner, she transitioned to Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland, as a graphic design artist. She later became a freelance designer, and sold her original creations, from acrylic and watercolor paintings to mixed media artwork and photography, under the company name, Molly & Gordon (named after two of her beloved pets). However, her most cherished role in life was being a “helpful and good mother”. Erin’s favorite hobbies included paddle boarding, kayaking, yoga, hiking, and most importantly, adventures with her children. Erin was a committed community member, volunteering at her children's schools, serving on the board of the Clarkston Cultural Arts Council, working on community fundraisers, and giving generously of her time to family and friends. She loved people and was loved by all who met her. She never wasted a moment of her life and lived it to the fullest. Erin was described by others as a ray of light. She is survived by her husband, Kristopher; three children, Samuel, Grace and William, all at home; her parents; two sisters, Sarah (Nate) Roberts of Oak Park, IL, Claire (Gavin) Romzek, of Las Vegas, NV; nephews, Caleb and Graham Roberts and Owen and Maxwell Romzek; and niece, Lyla Romzek. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, William and Julie Veal of Kimball Twp., MI, and Martin and Deborah Oglenski, of Harbor Beach, MI, and her in-laws, Michael and Sharon Modrzynski of Rogers City, MI, and brother-in-law, Justin and his wife Ines also of Rogers City. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Sunday 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass for Erin Modrzynski will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. The family will receive visitors at the church Monday after 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the future education of Erin and Kristopher’s children.



