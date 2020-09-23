1/1
Erin Elizabeth Modrzynski
1979 - 2020
{ "" }
41, of Clarkston, died unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020 at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. The daughter of P. Stephen and Deborah (Veal) Oglenski, she was born July 22, 1979 in Bad Axe, Michigan. She graduated from the Harbor Beach High School and Alma College. She married Kristopher Modrzynski on August 11, 2001 in the Alma College chapel. She began her career at Doner Detroit, later moving to Doner Cleveland. Following her time at Doner, she transitioned to Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland, as a graphic design artist. She later became a freelance designer, and sold her original creations, from acrylic and watercolor paintings to mixed media artwork and photography, under the company name, Molly & Gordon (named after two of her beloved pets). However, her most cherished role in life was being a “helpful and good mother”. Erin’s favorite hobbies included paddle boarding, kayaking, yoga, hiking, and most importantly, adventures with her children. Erin was a committed community member, volunteering at her children's schools, serving on the board of the Clarkston Cultural Arts Council, working on community fundraisers, and giving generously of her time to family and friends. She loved people and was loved by all who met her. She never wasted a moment of her life and lived it to the fullest. Erin was described by others as a ray of light. She is survived by her husband, Kristopher; three children, Samuel, Grace and William, all at home; her parents; two sisters, Sarah (Nate) Roberts of Oak Park, IL, Claire (Gavin) Romzek, of Las Vegas, NV; nephews, Caleb and Graham Roberts and Owen and Maxwell Romzek; and niece, Lyla Romzek. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, William and Julie Veal of Kimball Twp., MI, and Martin and Deborah Oglenski, of Harbor Beach, MI, and her in-laws, Michael and Sharon Modrzynski of Rogers City, MI, and brother-in-law, Justin and his wife Ines also of Rogers City. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Sunday 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass for Erin Modrzynski will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. The family will receive visitors at the church Monday after 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the future education of Erin and Kristopher’s children.

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Memories & Condolences
29 entries
September 23, 2020
Kris! My heart is sadden by your sudden loss. My prayer is that the God of ALL peace and comfort surrounds you and your family now and in years to come.
Sincerely,Trenise Russell(Former colleague @Huntsman)
Trenise Russell
September 23, 2020
Kris- it is difficult to put into words the saddest I felt when I heard the news of your loss. I pray God will keep you and your children close and give you the strength to get through the coming days. God bless you all
Ian Rimmer
Coworker
September 23, 2020
We are shocked and saddened by the news of Erin’s passing. My heart aches for Kris, Sam, Grace, Will, and all her family. Life is precious and short. She was always a ray of happiness and her smile was contagious!
Sam, Grace & Will: Although your mom is gone from this earth, she will forever be with you in your heart and soul. She made you, she is in you, she loved you!
Erin & Greg Schillo
Friend
September 23, 2020
Kris - I was shocked and saddened to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Magda Ceska
Coworker
September 23, 2020
I’m so shocked and saddened to hear of Erin’s sudden passing. Although I didn’t get the privilege to know her very well, the times I did interact with her were memorable. She radiated love for her family. She always seemed like a bright and happy person, and she very clearly adored her kids. The Modrzynski family lived next door to us for years. I remember Erin and her family attending my dad’s birthday party some years ago, and that meant so much to my dad. The Modrzynski have always been very kind to him, and we will forever appreciate that. My heart breaks for Erin’s family. I pray that they find peace and comfort in one another during this impossible time.
Suzanne (Meloche) Bilodeau
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
Prayers for Erins family. She was such a beautiful person inside and out. Never judged anyone and was always there to help in any way she could. Although it’s been years since I’ve seen her I still remember some of our high school laughing moments. She will be missed by many and her family will be in my prayers through this hard time. RIP Erin
Ryan Emming
Friend
September 22, 2020
It seems so small but the interactions I had with Erin over the 3 years I had her son Sam were always pleasant and bright. I ache for her and her family. No child should ever feel the pain of losing a parent this young. I know Erin loved her family more than anything and I hope that they can take solace in that.

Sam, I will be keeping you close in my heart.
Veronica Trapani
Teacher
September 22, 2020
May God give you the strength through this difficult time. Erin was a smart, intelligent and talented artist. Her caring spirit and gentle heart will be missed by all who knew her. My thoughts and prayers are with her husband, children and her family.
Paula (Ginther) Zakrzewski
Friend
September 22, 2020
We are without words at this devastating loss. Erin was such a beautiful soul and person. Keeping all of you in our prayers and hearts and sending you all the love in the world
The Monroe/ Mayhew Family
Friend
September 22, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of the loss of Erin. Our hearts go out to Kris the kids and the whole family. We are keeping you in our thoughts.
Ken & Kristen Sherman
September 22, 2020
All of Erin’s family will be in our thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.
Lori and Rick Murawske
September 22, 2020
When the going got hard, Erin was that person you turned to for a kind word and to show you how to be strong through adversity. She was a brilliant woman and light for all who knew her. The sweetest and best of our Doner crew... god Bless you, Erin...
Jen Rossley Cook
Coworker
September 22, 2020
We’re so very sorry about the sudden passing of Erin. She was such a friendly, caring and amazingly creative person and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. Our hearts are heavy and we’re sending prayers for strength and comfort to Kris, Sam, Grace and Will.
The Snudden Family
Friend
September 22, 2020
Erin was an amazing artist, a sweet and caring friend and above all, a loving wife and mother. She knew how to make every moment special, to apply her talent to joy-bringing. Heaven has gained a very special angel. She will be deeply missed. My deepest condolences to her family and dear ones.
Cherie Meyers
Friend
September 22, 2020
Erin was such a kind, genuine person. This was evident as early as elementary school. She invited me to her birthday pool party and I didn’t know how to swim. She and her mom were encouraging and tried to get me to play underwater tea party to teach me to hold my breath. Erin and I were in a play ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ and she played piano during our academic track duet for ‘Somewhere Out There’. Erin was so gifted in music and art. Erin has the most radiant smile and just such a pure, kind heart. Our hearts ache for her family. We pray that comfort will come in knowing that she will always be with you and always be a part of you. You carry her in your heart as she carried you in yours. Our deepest, deepest sympathy.
Melissa Makowski
Friend
September 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your families loss. We are very close friends of Erin's sister Claire and her husband Gavin in Las Vegas. We had the honor of getting to meet Erin last year. Our thoughts and prayers are being sent to the entire family.
Christine and Jeff Lane
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Erin always had a smile for us, whenever we saw her. She was a ray of sunshine. She was amazing mom who gave it all to her kiddos and family. You could tell she loved being a wife, mom and pet mom. She was a beautiful soul with immense talent what will be forever in many families, including ours. She will be missed a lot. We pray for the family and send big hugs to all.
Kim, Ted, Ellie, Jack & Brendan Berry
Friend
September 22, 2020
As I remember her in high school, Erin was a kind, honest, smart, and talented artist. She was frequently drawing horses and could draw the most beautiful portraits. She was by far the best real life artist in the class and superior to most adults. Mrs. Schramski, our art teacher, was always impressed by her work. She was quiet but still seemed to be a good friend to many. I didn’t know her like others but hearing her loss was tragic. I wish her family to hold dear her memories with them. To leave three beautiful children to this world will make it better. I hope peace with you all and many blessings. She gave a quote in our yearbook, “Face the sunshine and let the shadows fall behind you.” Whitman. Our hearts and prayers are to her husband, children, family and friends.
Michael Lucido (Berger)
Classmate
September 22, 2020
I used to work with Erin at Doner Cleveland. We kept in touch via Facebook. I am at a loss for words. My heart breaks for her family but especially her husband and children. I hope you find some small comfort knowing so many people's thoughts and prayers are with you. With my deepest sympathy ~Nicole Eberle
Nicole Eberle
Coworker
September 22, 2020
We will never fully understand God’s will. An absolute beautiful soul taken too early. Erin is loved by so many and all of us will support you in all ways possible. She is a person of grace and hard work to do her best for her children and family. Never will any of that be forgotten and we will emulate her ways. An enormous community she made is praying for your family to give you strength and peace.
September 22, 2020
Erin was so wonderful, full of kindness, generosity and creativity. She was funny and beautiful, inside and out!! We are so, so sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you at this time.
Adam, Amber, Gavin, and Sawyer Gentile
Friend
September 22, 2020
Erin was such a beautiful woman, both inside and out. I will always remember her smile and laugh. Prayers will continue for Kris, the kids, and the many others who were lucky enough to be loved by her.
Candy Norman (Cornett)
Friend
September 22, 2020
May the love of family and friends get you through this. I will always remember Erin and the rest of the Oglenski family during the fun times at the Romzek Super Bowl get-togethers. Sending my sincere condolences, hugs and prayers. God took her way too soon for us to understand. ❤❤ My heart breaks at your loss.
Denise Kish
Friend
September 22, 2020
While I have not saw Erin and several years, I can say what a fun and kind girl she was growing up in HB.The world is certainly not as bright today without her in it. On behalf of the HBCS class of 1996, our prayers and sympathy to all of Erins’ family and friends! May Gods Peace comfort you all
Anthony Wood
Friend
September 22, 2020
I always admired Erin's artistic eye. I enjoyed all of her pictures too on Facebook, watching her and her beautiful family grow. In high school, Erin and I had the exact same shirt, but hers was blue and mine was red. The funny part of that is that we always wore them on the same days every time! We always laughed about that!
My heart goes out to her family. I wish this wasn't real. God Bless all of you!
Nancy Kline (Essenmacher)
Classmate
September 22, 2020
I cannot think of a single time in our lives that Erin didn't have a smile on her face. I am heartbroken for her Children and Husband who she lived for sharing adventures with and adored, along with her Parents and Sisters who were also her closest friends. Our hearts are with you, Love Heather, Gail, and Carrie
Heather Frame Plotzke
Family
September 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May she find God’s peace and may the family feel the comfort only God can provide. You are in my prayers.
Keith Miller
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
There are no words to understand how or why you left this world so soon. Prayers to Kris and your children friend.
Shaina Biller (Hewitt)
Classmate
September 22, 2020
Big hugs to Steve & Debbie; and Gavin, Claire, Owen, Max & Lyla. Such a precious life gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this sad time.
Kathi Jahn
Friend
