More Obituaries for Erma Daniels
Erma Omega Daniels

Erma Omega Daniels Obituary
Erma Omega (Thomas) Daniels passed away Feb. 11. Erma was born April 18, 1932 in Windsor, Ontario; to the union of Charles Fred Thomas and Edith Mae Jones. The youngest of eight children, she leaves to cherish her memory: Sister Edith Thomas of Windsor, Ontario; Sons, Kenneth (Elise) Daniels, Glenn (Debbie) Daniels; daughter, Kathy Daniels, and special friend, Kathy Krambrink, all of Pontiac; In-Laws, Earl (Alyce) Daniels, Charles (Pearl) Daniels, and Hattie McCall of Florida; Grandson, Artie (Kerston) Daniels of Detroit, granddaughter: Alicia (Jovan) Moncrief of Detroit; three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Erma is preceded in death by husband, Eugene Daniels; sisters: Alfreda (James) Stevenson, Helen (A.D.) Caldwell, Dorothy Thomas, Hazel Thomas; brothers Fred (Arminta) Thomas and George (Marilyn) Thomas. Visitation, Feb.19, 12pm – 8pm at Cobbs Funeral Home, 151 Orchard Lake Rd., Pontiac, MI. 48341. Family Hour begins 10:00 am, followed by 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services on Thursday, Feb 20, at Newman A.M.E Church, 233 Bagley St., Pontiac, MI 48341. Rev. Alfred E. Johnson, officiating. Memorial services in Windsor, Ont. to be scheduled.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 18, 2020
