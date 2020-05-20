Erwin J. Hilzinger
Erwin J. Hilzinger, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Durand, MI. He was born on Februay 19, 1929 in Royal Oak, MI to George and Anna Christine (Nielsen) Hilzinger. He began working at Kesge’s in downtown Royal Oak as a young man until he retired around the age of 62. Erwin had a local paper route for several years and was a friend to countless people in Royal Oak and the surrounding area. He was an avid sports fan, supporting all the Detroit teams, but his number one favorite was the Detroit Tigers. His other hobbies included bowling and fishing. Erwin was preceded in death by his brother Phillip (Betty) Hilzinger and his niece Gail Hilzinger Ford. He is survived by his bother William Hilzinger; his sister Lillie Ann (William) David; his nieces Bonnie (Paul) David-Such, Mary Ellen Loomis, and Martha (William) Christine and his nephews Robert (Cathy) Hilzinger, William (Kelly) David, Fredrick (Kris) Hilzinger and John David. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wish of a Lifetime foundation.

Published in The Oakland Press from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
