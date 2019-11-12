The Oakland Press Obituaries
Estella Sanchez

Estella Sanchez Obituary
Estella G. Sanchez; age 81 of Waterford. November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jeorge; loving mother of Edward (Elsie) Padilla, Eugenio (Sally) Padilla, Damacio Padilla and Carol (Juan) Gomez’Bonilla; grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Florence Garcia, Anitia Jackson and Carman Marran. Funeral Mass Friday, November 15, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. at St Damien of Molokai Parish - St. Vincent de Paul Church, 46408 Woodward Ave, Pontiac. The family will receive friends Thursday 5p.m. to 8p.m. with 7:30 p.m. prayer at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 W. Huron, Pontiac. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 13, 2019
