ESTHER N. MCINNIS
Esther Nan (née Doherty) McInnis of Waterford; born August 31, 1931; passed away October 22, 2020; age 89; Survived by children Ellen (John) Simone, John, James (Anne), Thomas, Mary (Chris) Luchies, Daniel (Laurie Saco), Robert (Katie). Preceded in death by sons Neil and Sean as well as brothers Jack & Edmond, sisters Peggy, Ellen, Jane and Mary. Also survived by ten grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Esther graduated from Marygrove College, worked for 25 years for the Novi police department. After retiring from there she worked in the office at St Perpetua Catholic Church. She was involved with the Drayton Plains Nature Center and was an active member of St. Fred’s alumni, was also a member of Walled Lake school board. Due to COVID restrictions, a full celebration of her life will not take place until summer, 2021. A private Funeral Mass for the family will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Orchard Lake. Rite of Committal will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that contributions be made to Cardinal Hospice. The family would also like to express their deepest appreciation to Cardinal Hospice, especially Nicole Z., RN, and Trixie Patrick, who provided extraordinary care for Esther. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
