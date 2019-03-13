|
Stepanian, Ethan James. We lost our precious Ethan Feb. 22, 2019. The void in our hearts will never be filled. Ethan was the son of Robert and Cynthia Stepanian, Dearest brother of Elliott. He will forever be loved and missed by his grandmother, Jeannette (Yaya) Stepanian, and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and his soul mate, Jane. Ethan was laid to rest in Pine Lake Cemetery in a private ceremony. We thank and cherish all of you who have come to us with your thoughts and prayers to comfort us at this time of unimaginable sadness. The family requests that all gifts be directed to the AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School, 22001 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, Mi. 48075 (248-569-2988) [email protected] We pray that Ethan and his brilliant mind are now in Heaven, with no boundries, and are able to communicate with the brightest of all mankind - even the Almighty Himself. To leave a loving remembrance/condolence, kindly go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 14, 2019