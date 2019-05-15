The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Lying in State
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
Ethel Theresa Baisley Obituary
Baisley, Ethel Theresa, Age 81 of Shelby Township. May 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late John. Dear mother of Kathleen (Dennis) Hughes and John (Amy) Baisley. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Kraig) Houser, Kristin (Matt) St. Clair, and Connor Baisley. Great grandmother of Matthew St. Clair and Brooke Houser. Sister of the late Loretta (the late Al) Hecht. Funeral Mass Friday, May 17, 2019, 12:00 p.m. with an instate time of 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. Interment Mt. Avon Cemetery. Suggested memorials to the church. Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on May 16, 2019
