Feltes, Etta Vicenta, age 96 of Rochester Hills, passed away July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Feltes. Loving sister of the late Willard (the late Lois and the late Stella) Girvin, Donald (the late Mary) Girvin, Robert (Ruby) Girvin, Roland (Jeanine) Girvin, John Girvin and Gerald Girvin. Also survived by her beloved cat Moe and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorials in Etta’s name may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary #172 Rochester, or the Older Persons Commission. On line guestbook:



