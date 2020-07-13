1/1
Etta Vicenta Feltes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feltes, Etta Vicenta, age 96 of Rochester Hills, passed away July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Feltes. Loving sister of the late Willard (the late Lois and the late Stella) Girvin, Donald (the late Mary) Girvin, Robert (Ruby) Girvin, Roland (Jeanine) Girvin, John Girvin and Gerald Girvin. Also survived by her beloved cat Moe and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorials in Etta’s name may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary #172 Rochester, or the Older Persons Commission. On line guestbook:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved