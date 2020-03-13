|
|
MILLER, EUGENE ALBERT, age 90, of Waterford passed away March 10, 2020; Husband of the late Patricia; proud brother, uncle and great uncle to many. Gene was raised in Fall City, Nebraska. He was an Army Veteran and retired from GM. Life member of VFW- Post 1008 and AmVets post 113 and St. Benedict Catholic Church. Funeral service Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Visitation Sunday from 3-9 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 14, 2020