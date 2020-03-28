|
of Waterford; returned to the good Lord who sent him on March 25, 2020 age 79; He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Delores, in 2015. Step-father of Patricia (Steve) Gravlin and Michael (Cindy) Hutchins; Brother of Wayne (Madonna), Janet (John) Williams and JoAnn (Greg) Hauglid. Also cherished by 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Martha Steensma, brothers Don and Bob, and his beloved dog Ginger. He was retired from John Morrell Company and was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where he would serve as an Assisting Minister, Council President and Congregational President for many years. He was also very active in the Sons of Norway and served as President of his local lodge for many years, District President and International Board member. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2020