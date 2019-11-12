|
JACKSON, Eugene "Gene" - age 73, passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. He leaves to cherish his memory: children, Glenn (Heather) Chaney, James Scott, Regina (Antonio) Campbell, Patrina (Derek) Anthony, Christopher Jackson and Jorel and Joell Heidelburg; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Redeemed Christian Center, 114 S. Genesee Ave. Bishop Kenneth Anthony, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 11 a.m. Monday. “Gene” will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from 10-4 p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 16, 2019