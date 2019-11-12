The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, Eugene "Gene" - age 73, passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. He leaves to cherish his memory: children, Glenn (Heather) Chaney, James Scott, Regina (Antonio) Campbell, Patrina (Derek) Anthony, Christopher Jackson and Jorel and Joell Heidelburg; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Redeemed Christian Center, 114 S. Genesee Ave. Bishop Kenneth Anthony, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 11 a.m. Monday. “Gene” will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from 10-4 p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -