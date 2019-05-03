Home

Adam, Eugene Robert, 89 of Rochester, MI passed away May 2, 2019. He was born in Royal Oak, MI on April 17, 1930. He was married to Nancy Adam on April 10, 1960. Owner of Main Floor Coverings since 1948. He was survived by 3 children Lisa (Steve) Landis, Kristin (Randy) Ciavarelli, Jennifer (John) Bailey and 7 grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5 to 8PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI 48307. A Funeral Service will be held, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11AM at the Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10AM.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 4, 2019
