Strain, Fr. Eugene Roy, Age 92 of Rochester. March 23, 2019 Uncle of John (Christina), Robert (Karen) and Richard (Jill) Strain and Sharon (Dale) Burchfield. Following his ordination Fr. Strain spent 19 years as a seminary professor in San Francisco, Louisville, and Baltimore. Fr. Strain served many churches throughout his life including being the Associate Pastor of St. Jude Parish in Detroit, Pastor of St. Anselm Parish in Dearborn Heights, Pastor of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Rochester for 12 years and was the founding Pastor of St. Mary’s of the Hills Catholic Church, Rochester Hills, where upon his retirement, he remained as their Pastor Emeritus. He was the key individual responsible for the expansion of Holy Family Regional School. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R, Rochester Hills. Visitation at the church Friday, 1 – 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. scripture service. Interment Monday 11 a.m. at Mt. Avon Cemetery, Rochester. Suggested memorials to the church or Holy Family Regional School. Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 27, 2019