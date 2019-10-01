The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for Eunice Lloyd-Eaglen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Marie Lloyd-Eaglen

Eunice Marie Lloyd-Eaglen Obituary
LLOYD-EAGLEN, Eunice Marie – age 81, passed away, Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence. Family hour 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 2 p.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Eaglen will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 8-2 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 2, 2019
