|
|
Engel, Eunice Ruth, loved mother and grandmother, age 81, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 in her Rochester Hills home. She was preceded in death by loving husband James Engel brothers Edward, Paul and LaVern Utley and sisters Rosalee Utley and Charlotte Klis. Eunice was born on December 7, 1937 to Josephine DeVoe and Hiram Utley. She studied at Oakland University and was an engineer at the GM Tech Center. Eunice is survived by her loving children Diane (Ron) Jones, Darlene (Mike) Bolton, Darrell (Sandy) Dixon, Angela (Chris) Wood; her brother Jerry Utley, her sister Judy Utley; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday April 27, 2019, 1 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 234 Walnut St. Rochester, MI 48306.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 9, 2019