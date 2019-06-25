|
FAIR, EVA JOYCE FAIR, Eva Joyce - age 82, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at her residence. Family hour 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 2 p.m. Pastor James H. Keys, Sr., officiating. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 1:30 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Fair will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com
Published in The Oakland Press on June 26, 2019