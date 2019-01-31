|
|
EVA M. January 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mother of Diane McNeil (Thomas), Steven Menendez (Hope) and Mark Menendez (Melody). Dearest grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-4pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Rd, Troy (btwn Big Beaver and Wattles), 248-689-0700. Funeral Service Monday 11am at the funeral home. Visitation begins at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, Lab Research Only, 22512 Gateway Center Dr, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or Sensations Memory Care, 511 E. Shephard St, Charlotte, MI 48813. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2019