|
|
Weber, Eva Mae - Age 86, of Fenton, formerly Hillman, Michigan, died January 4, 2020. Services will be held 12 PM Thursday, January 9 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Sara Weber, Eva's daughter-in-law will officiate. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be 11 AM until the time of service Thursday. Those desiring may make contributions to the or The Medical Team Hospice. Eva was born August 17, 1933 in Royal Oak the daughter of Richard Jonathan Thornthwaite and Helen Elizabeth (Lakemacher) Thornthwaite. She married Dale Allen Weber on September 18, 1954 in Auburn Heights, MI; he preceded her in death November 7, 2018. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Community Group in Hillman, Hillman Auxiliary, and St. John's Lutheran Church in Hillman. Surviving are: her three children, Ronald (Sara) Weber of Tennessee, Cheryl Haller of Fenton, Jeffrey (Rita) Weber of Arizona; grandchildren, Rachel, Brian, Kyle, Bradley, Crystal, Alex, Thomas, Dedra, and Christopher; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother Roy Thornthwaite of Alabama; sister-in-law, Marjorie Addison of Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Arthur Thornthwaite, Lucille Fields, June Persinger, Harold Thornthwaite, Margaret Weber; and son-in-law, Donald Scott Haller. Tributes may be shared at
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 7, 2020