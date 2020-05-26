DODGE, EVELYN B. of Holly, went to be with the Lord May 25, 2020 at 89 years of age. Dear wife of the late Roy; cherished mother of Linda (Charles) Morris, Lee (Betty) Dodge, and Ray (Kathy) Dodge; grandmother of Jason (Sarah) and Brian (Courtney); great grandmother of Tyler, Luke, Grant, Emma, Wyatt, Molly, and Wade. Preceded in death by brothers, Duane and Nathan Justin. Evelyn was a loving wife and mother who took pride in her home and family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Holly. In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed traveling; shopping; and never said “no” to a night out to dinner. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at COATS FUNERALHOME-WATERFORD. Due to COVID-19 regulations, only ten people are permitted in the visitation room at one time and masks must be worn. Please be aware that you may have to wait before being admitted to the building. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. (Family Only). Private burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Holly. To post a condolence visit:



