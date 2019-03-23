|
of Pontiac; Went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019, in her 101st year; Loving wife of the late William; Devoted mother of Thomas Cox (the late Donna), Donald Cox (Carol Smith), Sonja Klein (the late Fred) and Gloria McCormick; Dear sister of William (Suzie) Jones and David Jones (the late Irene). Sister in law of Beverly Jones and Grace Ayres. Also cherished by 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cox was a long time member of the former Oakland Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grace Centers of Hope. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019