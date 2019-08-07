|
Evelyn (Haddad) Freiman, age 89, of Chelsea, MI, formerly of Detroit and Plymouth MI, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Silver Maples of Chelsea. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea. Visitation will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea. The family will also receive friends at church Tuesday from 11-12 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019