Alix, Evelyn Jane, passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 104. Evelyn was born, the second of four children to Walter and Mary Maloy in Kansas City, Missouri, in May, 1915. She attended the University of Michigan where she met Neree Alix in a cafeteria line. They married in 1938 and moved to Michigan after the war where Neree established a civil engineering firm. She was the mother of Ruth (late John) Porter, Dr. Denis (Brigette) Alix, Lucy Koviak, Susan (Don) Penny/Schmitz, and Walter (Cindy) Alix. Predeceased by husband, Neree, Son, Stephen, daughter-in-law Pat, and her three siblings, Ruth Robertson, Ray Maloy and Fran Yankauer. Evelyn was a grandparent to 12 and great-grandparent to 21. Evelyn believed that housing and guiding students from other cultures would be her contribution to the world. The three foreign exchange students who each lived one year with the family were Renato Meyer from Argentina, Peta Coppen from Zimbabwe and Gopal Rampal from Malaysia. They too will mourn. Both Evelyn and Neree were active community participants in West Bloomfield where the family lived for 51 years. They volunteered for the American Red Cross, Community Chest, American Field Service, and other local organizations. Once her children were all in school, Evelyn was employed as a social worker by the Methodist Children’s Home in Detroit and with the State of Michigan Dept. of Aid to Dependent Children. For many years, she was actively involved and fiercely loyal to the University of Michigan Alumnae Club of Birmingham and the Countryside Improvement Association. In her 70’s she was named Mother of the Year for Michigan, in her 80’s she rocked at a Bob Seger concert, and climbed the hills of Tuscany. And in her 90’s, she took a bus ride to Washington D.C. to march in the Women’s Rights Movement. Evelyn Alix loved her family, embraced her extended and evolving life, and was a teacher/guide to all who knew her. If anyone would like to donate in her memory, please consider one of the organizations she was involved with during her life or a . A Memorial Service for Evelyn will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 18, 2019