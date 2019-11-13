|
O’SHAUGHNESSY, EVELYN M. (nee Winters) of Orchard Lake, passed away November 12, 2019 at 88 years of age. Dear sweet wife of the late Nelson Glen O’Shaughnessy for 61 years; loveable mom to Dorothy Mae O’Shaughnessy, Glenda Marie (Dale) Moore, and Janell Lyn (Ed) Umscheid; grandma to Jay Fine, Amber (Matt) Kovaleski, DJ Howard, and Devin Holcomb; great grandma of Jack and Leo Kovaleski. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. Private burial will be held at Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 14, 2019