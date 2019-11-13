The Oakland Press Obituaries
Evelyn M. (Winters) O'Shaughnessy

Evelyn M. (Winters) O'Shaughnessy
O’SHAUGHNESSY, EVELYN M. (nee Winters) of Orchard Lake, passed away November 12, 2019 at 88 years of age. Dear sweet wife of the late Nelson Glen O’Shaughnessy for 61 years; loveable mom to Dorothy Mae O’Shaughnessy, Glenda Marie (Dale) Moore, and Janell Lyn (Ed) Umscheid; grandma to Jay Fine, Amber (Matt) Kovaleski, DJ Howard, and Devin Holcomb; great grandma of Jack and Leo Kovaleski. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. Private burial will be held at Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 14, 2019
