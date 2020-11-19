Evelyn Thelma Barrett passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020 in Commerce Twp, MI at the age of 92. She was born in Middlesboro, KY on June 3, 1928 to Clyde and Hettie Trammell. The family then moved to Michigan where Evelyn, as a young adult, worked at Edison in Detroit, and lived at the Evangeline, having fond memories of both. She also met the love of her life, Edward Barrett, a dental school student, marrying him in Detroit on Sept. 2, 1950. They eventually moved to Rochester where they raised five children and built a successful dental practice in Auburn Hills. In later years, Evelyn enjoyed working at the practice until retirement. They then set off for world travel, day trips around MI, lunch at Lipuma’s Coney Island or the Hamlin Pub, and traveling to Texas to enjoy their grandson, Will. After Edward’s passing in 2004, Evelyn moved to Commerce Twp to be closer to family. There she enjoyed family, condo neighbors, her beloved dog, dining out, reading, knitting and cooking. Evelyn was proudly conservative politically and was known for her quirky sense of humor. Survivors of Evelyn include son Ed Barrett Jr. and four daughters, Heather Pahl (husband Kurt), Pat Otto (husband Al), Terri Barrett, and Peggy DuBois (husband William) along with grandson Will Barrett DuBois. She will be deeply missed by all. The family extends gratitude for the compassion Evelyn received by the caregivers at Westlake Health Campus in Commerce Twp, especially Legacy Director Regina Hughes. Many thanks also to Heart to Heart Hospice for the brief but wonderful care as well. A private family memorial will be held gravesite at Mt. Avon Cemetery in Rochester at a future date so that Evelyn’s ashes may rest alongside her life partner, Edward, for eternity.



