Droipps, Everette Henry, of Commerce Twp.; July 20, 2020; Age 91; born October 15, 1928 in St. Cloud. MN. Son of the late Henry Otto and Annie Martha (Kuyawa) Dropps; husband of the late Grace Ann Dropps; father of David E. Dropps, Steven H. Dropps (Theresa) and Janine A. Smith (Dr. Robert Smith); grandfather of Maria C. Dropps, Henry F. Dropps, Cullen R. Smith and Austin E. Smith; brother of Sr. Joyce Dropps, CSJ, Timothy Dropps; (Marge) and the late Gordon F. Dropps (Jacqueline) and Daniel J. Dropps; step-brother of the late Earl Kuyawa (Helen); also survived by many nieces, nephews and his faithful friends of Our Lady of Refuge Parish and Restaurant Ramblers. Everette was a veteran of the Korean War - US Army and National Guard. He was activated in 1950 as part of an Army ordinance and supply group. He was awarded several medals including: Army of Occupation, Korean War Service with two bronze campaign stars. Everette worked at General Motors Truck and Bus in Pontiac, MI for over 38 years. Grace and Everette were members of Our Lady of Refuge Parish in Orchard Lake for over 60 years. He was a notable artist all his life, painting and sketching portraits, landscaping, wildlife, birds, the family pets and stained glass works. Throughout his life he loved his cars, coin and stamp collecting, bowling, dancing with Grace, listening to music (especially Big Band Music), opening day trout fishing and deer hunting with his sons. He was an avid sports fan and little league baseball coach. Like his wife Grace, he also wanted it to be noted that all of his children and grandchildren are college graduates. David and Steven Dropps-BSME-Lawrence Technological University, Janine Smith-BSN-U of D Mercy School of Nursing, and grandchildren Maria Dropps-BSIE-Iowa State University, Henry Dropps -BS- Mathematics-Iowa State University, Cullen Smith BA History/English and Austin Smith BA Biology/Biochemistry Hope College. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Orchard Lake. Attendance is limited to 100. Social distancing and masks will be required for entry. The family will receive friends at the church 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at 10:00 a.m. Everette and Grace will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association or National Hospice Foundation. To send a private condolence to the family visit



