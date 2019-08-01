The Oakland Press Obituaries
F. Michael Philbin


1950 - 2019
F. Michael Philbin, born September 13, 1950, passed away July 25, 2019, age 68. Beloved husband of Deb Fratrik-Philbin for 35 wonderful years. Dear brother of Barry Philbin (Sandy) of Spokane, Washington, Shelia Duff, Terry Philbin and the late Bruce Philbin of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Also survived by many family members, friends, and colleagues. Mike passed away peacefully after a courageous 19-year battle with Parkinson’s. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday August 24 th 6-9 p.m. at the Oakland County Boat Club, 2330 Ferndale St., Sylvan Lake MI and also Saturday September 21 from 1-4 p.m. at The Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 4, 2019
