PITONIAK, FAUNTELL M., age 72 of Waterford Township, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1947 in Hokkaido, Japan, daughter of the late Darwin Mulcahy and Elaine Johnson. Loving wife of the late Jack, dear mother of Jeffrey Pitoniak, James Pitoniak the late Jennifer (William) Yoak; proud grandmother of Ian Pitoniak and Coty Yoak; sister of Darryl (Carol) Mulcahy. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. Kindly keep Fauntell and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To leave a condolence please visit;

Published in The Oakland Press from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
