?Ferne Maxine Hardesty (nee Stuwe), age 94, of Waterford and formerly of Union Lake, passed away peacefully of natural causes after an evening surrounded by family on October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lou. Loving mother of Flip (Becky) Hardesty, Joel Hardesty, Susan (Dean) Palmer and Jane (Dave) Drouillard. Proud grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 5 and great-great-grandmother of 4. Ferne was preceded in passing by her parents, Frank and Loretta Stuwe; and her siblings Lola Neiswender, Deloris Gurney and Jack Stuwe. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019