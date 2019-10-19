The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
(248) 363-7135
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferne Hardesty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferne Maxine Hardesty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferne Maxine Hardesty Obituary
?Ferne Maxine Hardesty (nee Stuwe), age 94, of Waterford and formerly of Union Lake, passed away peacefully of natural causes after an evening surrounded by family on October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lou. Loving mother of Flip (Becky) Hardesty, Joel Hardesty, Susan (Dean) Palmer and Jane (Dave) Drouillard. Proud grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 5 and great-great-grandmother of 4. Ferne was preceded in passing by her parents, Frank and Loretta Stuwe; and her siblings Lola Neiswender, Deloris Gurney and Jack Stuwe. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now