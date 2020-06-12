of Waterford; died June 6, 2020; age 93; She was born June 25, 1926 in Sturgis, Michigan to Arthur and Margaret (Hetherington) Carls. She married Robert B. Anderson on January 1, 1947, who preceded her in death on April 17, 2007. Peggy was a graduate of Sturgis High School. She worked as a secretary with the War Department in 1943 and later with the Pontiac School District and Clinton Valley Center. Peggy was a long time member of the Waterford Democrats, the DAR Waterford Chapter and the Michigan Mayflower Society. She was also a member of the Central United Methodist Church and the State Employees Retirees Association. She enjoyed flower gardening and making bouquets for her friends and acquaintances. Florence is survived by her children Thomas (Pat) Anderson of Petoskey and Robert (Marci) Anderson of White Lake; her grandchildren Christy Anderson, Ryan (Nikkia) Anderson, Russell (Theresa) Andersonning and Bradley (Hannah) Anderson; great-grandchildren Noah, Claire, Emrik and Myrna; also many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Evelyn, Mary and brother Herbert. The family gathered on Thursday, June 11, 2020 for a private interment service at Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waterford Meals on Wheels, Central United Methodist Church, the Medical Team Hospice in Flint or to the Waterford Democratic Club. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store