Florence Ella Cordts, 86 of West Bloomfield, passed away February 29, 2020. She was born in Plattsburgh, New York on July 17th, 1933. Flo graduated from Pershing High School and received a nursing degree from the Mercy School of Nursing. She was married to Robert George Cordts on October 6, 1962. Flo worked as a head nurse in the maternity ward at Mount Carmel Hospital. She left nursing to raise her family. She later was a long-time employee at the Westacres Credit Union. Flo was a member of The Red Hat Society, she volunteered at the Detroit Medical Center Huron Valley Hospital for 15 years. She was an active member and volunteer at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church. Flo loved gardening, reading, and bargain hunting at garage sales. She also enjoyed chatting with her friends and watching the Detroit Tigers through good times and bad. Flo was survived by her husband; Robert Cordts, her children; Paul (Margaret Monforton) Cordts and Karen (Mark) Eichorn and her grandchildren; Paige, Aaron and Renee. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 3700 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake, MI 48324. Luncheon to follow. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visit familyfuneralcarekeego.com for more information.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2020