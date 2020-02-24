The Oakland Press Obituaries
Florence Marie Blimka

Florence Marie Blimka Obituary
BLIMKA, FLORENCE MARIE, age 102, of Clarkston, passed away February 22, 2020. Wife of the late Lloyd Everett Blimka; mother of Connie (Ron) Roy, Kathryn (the late Charles) Ivey, Leo (Delene) Blimka, Rick (Pat) Blimka and Pete (Jennifer) Blimka. Florence was a great artist, teacher and was a member of the Starving Artist group out of Clarkston, Michigan. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Lakes Church and Fraternal Order of Eagles. Florence will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Instate 10 a.m. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. To share a condolence please go to:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2020
