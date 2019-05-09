|
|
Wingblad, Florence “Flo” left this world for a better place on May 7, 2019. Born June 24,1930 to John Bulick (d.1972) and Sophie Such Bulick (d.1986), Flo was the dear wife of the late Willy Wingblad (d.1997) and loving mother of Claudia (Tim) Lynch, Bart Wingblad, Glen (Aileen) Wingblad and Nancy (Michael) Tituskin. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She had one sister, Betty Heide, who predeceased her in 2002. Flo loved a saucy joke, cherished life’s simple pleasures such as a clean house and a great bargain, and championed for the underdog. She was the queen of repurposing --- long before it became popular --- believing a used box, empty bottle or jar, piece of broken furniture or worn-out clothing always had life left in it somewhere, somehow. She valued hard work and people like her who embraced the tough jobs, and considered dirty hands a true sign of accomplishment. She never met a dog or cat she didn’t love --- including strays--- and never believed there was such a thing as one-too-many treats for them. Flo enjoyed a good cup of coffee or a “cigarette and Peps,” especially after tackling outdoor chores --- which she also loved. And though she treasured her family, she found a great deal of fulfillment as a working gal, too, at various places including Kresge’s, Arlen’s, Kids “R” Us and Chatham’s. One of her proudest moments was earning the “Cashier of the Year” award for the Chatham supermarket chain, an honor that made her feel appreciated for years to come. Flo had a “no-style style,” keeping her appearance simple and practical. She had an incessant curiosity about people --- always wanting to know where someone came from, what made them tick and where they were headed. But not because she wanted to go, too. She just wanted to know. Flo was bold when she needed to be, yet didn’t take unfair advantage of people or situations. And she never came close to taking more than she gave. Florence Wingblad was truly one-of-a-kind, and will be deeply missed by many. The Wingblad family will receive guests at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (just N of Grand River, just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200, heeney-sundquist.com), on Monday, May 13th, from 5-7pm, during which time a funeral ceremony will commence at 6 pm. Flo's grandson, Joseph Lynch, Minister, will preside. Private burial is scheduled for Tuesday at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019