Florine "Rene" Pulliam

Florine "Rene" Pulliam Obituary
of Walled Lake. Passed away Nov. 1, 2019 at 91. Loving wife of the late Jack. Cherished mother of Tim (Patricia), Tom (Janet) and Chris (Debbie). Proud grandma of Kristen, Michael (Liesa), Danielle (Parker) Beard, Benjamin, Ryan (Amanda) and Jeremy and great-grandma of Lauren, Savannah, Jack, Greyson, Colbie, Isabelle, Aiden and Alexa. Visitation Monday 4-8 pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 am (in state 9:30 am) at St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common St. in Walled Lake.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 3, 2019
